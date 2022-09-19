FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FBK. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,942. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.