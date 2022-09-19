Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,100 ($13.29).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FEVR opened at GBX 905 ($10.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,000.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,392.34. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,381.58.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.