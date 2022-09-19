Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

