Financial Analysis: Skillsoft (SKIL) vs. Its Peers

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Skillsoft to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillsoft and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million -$96.07 million -1.85 Skillsoft Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.53

Skillsoft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -27.77% -3.80% -1.87% Skillsoft Competitors -81.17% -85.71% -8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillsoft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skillsoft Competitors 1658 11404 24418 533 2.63

Skillsoft presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 271.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.71%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft’s rivals have a beta of -8.96, suggesting that their average share price is 996% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skillsoft beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

