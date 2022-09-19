Financial Comparison: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) & ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 XPO Logistics 0 0 18 0 3.00

ITHAX Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $90.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.02%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 5.20% 45.28% 7.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics $12.81 billion 0.42 $336.00 million $6.00 7.86

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats ITHAX Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

