Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.89. 111,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,588. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

