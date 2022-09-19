Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 783 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

