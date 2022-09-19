Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PBJ traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $44.08. 5,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,111. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

