Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

