Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.50. 19,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

