Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.47. 7,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.99. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

