Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.41. 18,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

