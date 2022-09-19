Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

