Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

