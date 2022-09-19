Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,116 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.4 %

BJ stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.54. 8,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

