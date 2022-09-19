First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 620,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 839,247 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

