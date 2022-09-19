First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 314,655 Shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating) by 3,637.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,655 shares during the quarter. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 7.98% of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF alerts:

FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.