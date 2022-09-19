First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

