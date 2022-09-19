First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 74.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

