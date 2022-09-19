First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 35,071 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 47,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,748. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

