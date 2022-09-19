First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.24. 20,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

