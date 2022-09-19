First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. 9,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.