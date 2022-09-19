First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 19,552 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after acquiring an additional 547,583 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,153. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

