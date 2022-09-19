First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,925. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

