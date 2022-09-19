FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 135.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, reaching $81.37. 292,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

