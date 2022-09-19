Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,051. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

