Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 483,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Five Point by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Point by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,815 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,443. The stock has a market cap of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Five Point has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

