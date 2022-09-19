FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.07. 4,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.