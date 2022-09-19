Flower City Capital Purchases 31,778 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Flower City Capital increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the quarter. Outlook Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,751,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLK. Chardan Capital began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

OTLK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 34,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

