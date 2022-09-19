Flower City Capital Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.54. The stock had a trading volume of 98,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
