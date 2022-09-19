Flower City Capital Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.54. The stock had a trading volume of 98,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.