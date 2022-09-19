Flower City Capital Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flower City Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 910,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 320,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 475,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

