FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.