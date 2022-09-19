FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $739,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. 286,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

