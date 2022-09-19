Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 4,452,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

