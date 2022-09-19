Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
Shares of FOR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 126,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group
In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $87,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
