Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FOR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 126,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $87,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

