FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 887,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

