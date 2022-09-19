FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 887,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

