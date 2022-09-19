FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 19.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

