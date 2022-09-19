Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

