Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

