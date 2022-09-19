Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $414.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.86.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Down 4.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $200.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

