Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.76.
About Genesis Energy
