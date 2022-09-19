Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.76.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.