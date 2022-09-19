Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 144,250,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DNA. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.94 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
