Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.02. 3,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,634. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,808.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

