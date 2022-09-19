Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global Blue Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Price Performance

GB traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647. The company has a market cap of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.47. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.