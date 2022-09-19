Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.71. 77,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

