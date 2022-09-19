Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.97. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

