Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

