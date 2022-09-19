Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,681,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 197,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,923. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

