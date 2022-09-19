Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $501,200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DIHP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.68. 220,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

