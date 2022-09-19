Global X Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNDY) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 11.68% of Global X Wind Energy ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WNDY opened at $18.39 on Monday. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

